A man died of an apparent gunshot Thursday morning on the city's Northeast Side.

The death is believed to be the first homicide of 2024.

The man was found about 8:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Belcher Drive at the Trails at Arbor Court apartments with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available, and detectives are en route to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man found dead on Northeast Side Thursday morning