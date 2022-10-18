Man found dead now considered a homicide, Fresno police say. There were witnesses

A man was found stabbed to death and police are looking for assistance from witnesses, the Fresno Police Department said in an update Tuesday.

Officers were called to Santa Clara and G streets near the Poverello House for a man who was injured about 4:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

Medical personnel pronounced Billy Cleveland Carrow, 61, dead at the scene from apparent stab wounds, police said.

Detectives continue to look into the incident and are treating it as a homicide, police said. There may have been multiple witnesses, police said.

Carrow was a member of the homeless community, police said. The area around the Poverello House is known to attract many unhoused people.

The killing marks the 49th murder investigation so far this year. There were 63 at the same time last year.