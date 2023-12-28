Man found dead on Ohio train tracks; Ohio AG asking for help identifying him

State officials are looking for help identifying a man whose body was found last month in northeastern Ohio.

The man’s body was found Nov. 14 on the CSX train tracks in Brooklyn, Ohio, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson.

He’s described as being between 16 and 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and around 120 lbs. He had blue or hazel eyes, long brown hair, and a mustache and beard.

The man was found wearing gray Adidas sweatpants, a blue t-shirt, a blue zip-up sweatshirt, and blue Crocs with a Cleveland Guardians logo.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation created post-mortem images of the man in hopes that someone would recognize him. Yost is asking for anyone who recognizes the man to contact their local authorities.

“Everyone counts, and I’m hopeful that with the public’s help, we can regain this young man’s identity,” Yost said.

Anyone with information can also call the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office at (216) 721-5610 ext. 1.