Man found dead at oilfield site near Malaga in southeast New Mexico

A man was killed, and another was injured in an incident at an oilfield location near Malaga Monday, police said, and the case was being investigated by the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office.

Glen Ray Martin, 45, of Panhandle, Texas was found dead at the oil well site owned by Mewbourne Oil Company, police said.

Deputies were called to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and Pulley Road, also known as County Road 721, police said.

The two men were working at the site when the incident occurred, police said.

The other man was found by detectives suffering from “extensive injuries,” read a news release from the Sheriff’s Office and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Martin was determine to be dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

The cause of death was not determined, and the Sheriff’s Office did not immediately disclose the nature of the incident or the names of the men.

Police said they did not suspect criminal activity related to the incident, and that there was no threat to the public.

Detective Lieutenant Kane Wyatt with the Eddy County Sheriff's Office said the the death and injuries were caused by an "industrial accident" and no fire or vehicle collision was reported.

He said the survivor of the accident, whose name was not released to the media, was being treated at University Medical Center in El Paso, and police were unaware of his medical status as of Tuesday morning.

"It's very serious injuries," Wyatt said. "We do not anticipate they'll be life-threatening."

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 575-887-7551.

This latest incident was at least the fourth death at an oilfield location in Eddy County this year.

Joseph Martin Moreno Nunez Jr., 36, was found dead July 4 at a site near Angel Ranch Road and Burton north of Carlsbad police said.

On June 26, two more men were found dead at a site east of Artesia near U.S. Highway 82 and Turkey Track Road, police said. The New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OSHB) started an investigation June 27.

The Current-Argus was unable to determine which company owned or operated these sites.

Wyatt said oilfield incidents are known to occur in Eddy County which is known for heavy fossil fuel operations.

He said the Sheriff's Office works with state and federal occupations safety agencies and the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of incident and injuries to workers and if any criminal activity occured.

"Thankfully, it's not more frequent than it is," Wyatt said. "There is huge interest in safety in the industry. We care a lot about safety issues. We have no bearing on that, but we respond when there is an industrial accident, especially when it could be life-threatening."

