HOPEWELL, NY - An autopsy will be performed to determine what caused the death of an inmate found unresponsive in his cell just before 5:45 a.m. Monday.

According to a statement from Sheriff David Cirencione, corrections staff immediately contacted emergency medical services after the man, who was not identified, was found.

The man was the sole occupant of the cell, Cirencione said.

Paramedics from Canandaigua Emergency Squad responded and confirmed the man had no signs of life, Cirencione said. An Ontario County Coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man's body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office, which will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death, Cirencione said.

The death is under investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Unit and the state Attorney General's Office.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Man found dead in Ontario County Jail cell