Man found dead by OPD officers responding to a shooting

A man was found dead by law enforcement Monday morning in an Orlando apartment building leaving officers with questions, according to the Orlando Police Department.

At 4 a.m. OPD responded to a call in reference to a shooting at the Timber Sound Apartments, in west Orlando on the 4800 block of Raleigh Street, said OPD’s spokeswoman Heidi Rodríguez.

Officers found a man dead at the location.

OPD is investigating the scene as a homicide, but did not release any suspect information.

