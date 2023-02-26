Man found dead outside Auburn High School, police say

State and local police are investigating after a man was found dead outside Auburn High School on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said there appears to be no risk to the public.

At 6:35 a.m., fire personnel responded to Auburn High School at 99 Auburn St. for a report of an unresponsive male on a driveway.

Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene, police said. Emergency responders closed the area around the school until 10:30 a.m., when the property was reopened.

The unattended death remains under investigation by Auburn Police detectives and State Police detectives assigned to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early’s office, police said.

A spokesman for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Sunday that no further information is being released at this time.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW