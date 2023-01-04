A man was found dead outside of a Broward home following a shooting, authorities say

A man was found dead outside a North Lauderdale home after a shooting early Wednesday.

Shortly after midnight, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired near the 8200 block of Southwest Fourth Court, where they found a body in front of a house riddled with bullets.

Back in November, a man was airlifted from the same home after he was injured in a shooting, according to WSVN Channel 7 News. It’s unclear whether there’s a connection between the two incidents.

Detectives on Wednesday canvassed the area and spoke to witnesses. Broward police are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

