Man found dead outside of a car in Statesville, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Statesville.

On Tuesday morning, the Statesville police chief said officers found a man outside of a car on Fifth Street. He had died after being shot, investigators said.

The chief did not have information on when they found the man, but said they could share more after his family is notified.

The man was later identified as Breon Tucker, 40.

Officers said they’re investigating the shooting as a homicide.

There was no information immediately available on what led up to the shooting or if police are looking for any suspects.

