Man found dead outside Golden Mile business, cause unknown

Jun. 28—A man was found dead early Tuesday morning outside a business on the Golden Mile, police said.

At around 6:47 a.m, the Frederick Police Department responded to a call of a man laying on the ground outside 66 Waverly Drive, city police spokesman Allen Etzler said. When police arrived, they found the man unresponsive, he said.

Police called a medical examiner to the scene who declared the man dead, Etzler said.

Police don't suspect suspicious activity surrounding the man's death, Etzler said.

