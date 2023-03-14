Man found dead outside Union Gospel Mission Tuesday morning, Olympia police say

A man was found dead Tuesday morning outside the Union Gospel Mission, 413 Franklin St. NE, according to Olympia police.

A preliminary investigation shows there were no signs of trauma to the body, Lt. Paul Lower said. The coroner has been notified and the death will be investigated, he said.

About 6 a.m., police received a 911 call that a body had been found. The man appeared dead, according to the caller.

After officers arrived, they could not find the man’s pulse. Olympia Fire Department medics later pronounced him dead.

