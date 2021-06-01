Man found dead outside Uptown Village home in Vancouver

May 31—A man was found dead near a home Monday morning after reports of gunshots near the 200 block of East 27th Street, in the Uptown Village neighborhood, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police responded to a report of gunshots about 5:25 a.m., according to a news release. "When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived, they located an adult male in front of a residence, deceased."

East 27th Street was blocked off at Broadway heading east for the investigation. The parking lot of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, was blocked off as well.

The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating, but it's unclear what led to the fatal shooting. No more details were released. It's unclear if there have been any arrests.

Vancouver police asked anyone with relevant information to call the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at 360-487-7399.