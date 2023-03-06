A man was found dead in a parked vehicle in the Town of Grafton; authorities are investigating

A man was found dead in a parked vehicle in the Town of Grafton Saturday morning, authorities say.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., a man was found deceased in a white Chevy Malibu with Michigan registration in the east ditch along Highway C south of Tallgrass Drive in the Town of Grafton, according to a news release from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The death appears suspicious. It was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to the release.

The vehicle is believed to have been parked in that location on the previous night, March 3.

Highway C from Lakefield Road to Falls Road was closed from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 6:25 p.m. on Saturday.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information was available as of late Monday morning.

Wisconsin State Crime Lab crime scene technicians, Ozaukee County Emergency Management, Lanser Towing and the Ozaukee County Highway Shop assisted in the response, according to the release.

Those with any information that could assist in the investigation can contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at 262-284-7172.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

More:Police found the body of a missing Greenfield man in Kentucky; a California man has been arrested for his murder

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man found dead in parked vehicle in Town of Grafton