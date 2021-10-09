Man found dead in parked vehicle in Chesapeake

Chesapeake police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parked vehicle Saturday afternoon.

At 2:43 p.m. police responded to a call in the 4000 block of Brookland Drive for reports of gunshots heard and one person injured inside a vehicle, police spokesman L. C. Kosinski said in a release.

Police discovered the man sitting in the vehicle inside a parking lot was already dead. According to Google Maps, the location at 4000 Brookland Drive is an apartment complex.

Detectives on the scene say a possible suspect is a unknown Black male who was last seen fleeing the area on foot, according to the release. The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

