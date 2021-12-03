Man found dead in parking lot of closed business on Prospect Avenue in Kansas City

Police were investigating the death of a man as a homicide after he was found in the parking lot of a closed business early Friday, a Kansas City police spokesman said.

Police received a call about 3:30 a.m. Friday to check the welfare of a man who appeared to be unresponsive near 60th Street and Prospect Avenue, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found the man unresponsive on the ground in the parking lot of the business. Based on the initial investigation, homicide detectives were brought in to investigate the man’s death.

“It’s very early in the investigation but this suspicious death is being investigated as a homicide at this time,” Becchina said.

Crime scene investigators and detectives, as well as the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, were collecting evidence from the scene and canvassing the area for possible witnesses.

Prospect was closed in the area while police investigated.

Further details, including how the man died and suspect information, were not available.

Anyone who was in the area overnight or who might have information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.