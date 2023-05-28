Man found dead in parking lot of vacant Kansas City Applebee’s Sunday, police say

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Sunday morning behind a vacant Applebee’s in Kansas City.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the former Applebee’s at 4181 Sterling Ave. after a witness called police while driving past the scene, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

When they arrived, police found an unresponsive man laying in the parking lot behind the building. He was suffering from unknown bodily trauma.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

The killing was the 70th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 66 killings.

Officials are investigating the homicide. Police ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.