Man found dead in parking lot ID'd

Mar. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — Earlier this month a 52-year-old man was found dead in his truck at the Crossing Circle shopping center, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported. On Tuesday morning they identified him as Michael Charles Martin.

His last known address before his death was in Traverse City, but he had permanent addresses all over the country, Lt. Brandon Brinks said.

The investigation into Martin's cause of death is still ongoing, but at this point the medical examiners said there are no signs of foul play.

On March 4, a concerned passerby called dispatch and reported that she had seen Martin's truck in the same spot for the past month.

Sheriff's deputies reported that they found Martin dead once they arrived.

His body was sent for autopsy at Western Michigan University to determine the cause of death. Brinks said the sheriff's office is still awaiting those results.