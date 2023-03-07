Man found dead in parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, Dallas police say

A man was found dead in a north Dallas parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, police announced Tuesday.

At about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Pineland Drive.

When officers arrived they found the victim, according to the preliminary investigation.

The man died at the scene, police said.

The victim’s identity will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Thomas French at travis.french@dallaspolice.gov or call at 214-671-3650.