Man found dead in Parkway Village overnight, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was found dead in a car.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Churchill Street for a suspicious car at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A man was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Memphis Fire Department (MFD), officials responded to a shooting call.

There is no suspect information at this time and it is an ongoing death investigation.

You can call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: