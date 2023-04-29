Man found dead in the passenger seat of an SUV in north Wichita, police say

Police are asking for help solving a killing that happened Saturday morning in north Wichita.

A 36-year-old Wichita man was found dead in the front passenger seat of a white SUV when police responded to a shooting. He was shot multiple times.

Police responded to the shooting call 3:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of East Shadybrook Lane after a witness got help from a homeowner in that block and the homeowner called 911, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said. The shooting happened just around the corner in the 2800 block of East Stadium, which is near 21st Street North and Hillside.

The SUV was also damaged from bullets, Rebolledo said. Police are now interviewing several witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police investigators at 316-268-4407. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. People whose tip lead to a felony arrest can be eligible for a cash award.

This is the city’s eighth homicide of the year and the second time this week someone was found dead inside a vehicle. There were 16 homicides at this time last year.