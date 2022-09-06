Man found dead in Pennsylvania could be boyfriend of slain South Jersey woman

Police are trying to confirm the identity of a man found dead Friday in Pennsylvania as “the person of interest” boyfriend of a woman killed last week in the home they shared in Florence, New Jersey.

A body preliminarily identified as Peter Lestician, 53, was discovered in a vehicle by an abandoned barn near an ATV trail in Cooper Township, Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, on Friday, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Department Chief Brian Boldizar.

They said he may have committed suicide, but both an autopsy and positive identification of his body were pending Tuesday.

The prosecutor said Lestician, a teacher at South Brunswick High School, had been in a relationship with Sheila Maguire, 54, and that the two lived together in the home in Florence, where her body was discovered Aug. 29.Bradshaw said Lestician also was the last known person to have seen Maguire alive.

Local:Trying to save the world leaves young climate change activists exhausted

Bradshaw said while Lestician was a “person of interest” in Maguire’s homicide, "there was no evidence linking him directly to the crime and no charges had been filed against him."

Pennsylvania State Police were called about 4 p.m. Friday to the scene where the car was found by two men riding four-wheeled vehicles in the wooded area, according to Bradshaw.

“Upon arrival, state troopers discovered the body of an adult male in the front seat of the vehicle, which was locked. The troopers reported no signs of foul play ... and Lestician’s New Jersey driver’s license was located in the vehicle,” she explained.

Maguire was found dead Aug. 29 after family members requested a wellness check at her residence in the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive because they had been unable to reach her for a few days.

The result of an autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood on the woman initially was withheld, but the cause of her death has since been revealed as blunt force trauma to the head.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Man dead in Cooper PA could be linked to Florence NJ death