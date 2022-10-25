Man found dead in Peoria; police say it's a homicide

PEORIA − A man was found dead Monday night, Peoria police said.

Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, said the man was discovered with gunshot wounds in the 700 block of West Johnson Street around 7:40 p.m.

"Life-saving measures were performed, but the victim sustained critical injuries and could not be revived," she said.

Officers had been called to the 200 block of South Saratoga Street for two different alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. While en route, they learned of the victim on Johnson Street. The area where the victim was found is about two blocks away from the initial ShotSpotter alert.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Peoria County coroner, police said. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or anonymously provide info via tip411.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police report another homicide, the second in three days