Man found dead in Pioneer Square with head injuries, gunshot wound

Investigators are trying to find out what led up to a fatal attack in Seattle’s Pioneer Square.

Officers are on Alaskan Way near Washington Street, where lanes are blocked by Seattle Police.

Police said a 29-year-old man was found dead in the area at about 3 a.m., but it’s unclear where he was found.

The man had injuries to his head as well as a gunshot wound, but where the man was shot is not known.

Several buildings are cordoned off, including the Compass Center Day Center, where police were seen standing outside.

The center is run by the Compass Housing Alliance, which provides shelter and support for homeless and low-income individuals in Seattle and the Puget Sound region.

Police have not said if there is a connection between the Compass Center and the attack.

Anyone with information about what led up to the attack is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.