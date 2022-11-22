Man found dead in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood in October identified; was reportedly shot

A man who was found dead on a secluded road in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood in late October has been identified.

Department of Public Works crews made the awful discovery of a man’s body in Garfield while doing work on Aisbett Way on Oct. 26.

Homicide detectives were called in because of suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, police said at the time.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 18-year-old Ceonte Young.

Officials also said Young is a “suspected gunshot victim.”

There’s no word on any suspects in Young’s death at this time.

