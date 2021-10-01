Man found dead in Plant City home, Hillsborough deputies say

A homicide investigation is underway after deputies discovered a dead body in Plant City, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call about an unresponsive man at a home located in the 8200 block of Franklin Road, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at the home and determined that the man, who was described as a male in his 40s, was dead, the news release said. The cause of death was upper body trauma, according to authorities.

Detectives spoke with neighbors who said they thought they heard gunshots between 12:30-2 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking the public for help.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area of Franklin Road and Gallagher Road on Wednesday and saw anything suspicious to call HCSO,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Whether it’s a vehicle driving fast or erratically, an unusual sound, or a person who looked out of place, no detail is too small and your information may help us solve this case.”

The Sheriff’s Office declined to release any additional information about the man because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, an amendment to the state Constitution.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.