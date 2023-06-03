Man dead after hourslong SWAT standoff in West Humboldt Park

An hourslong standoff that began Friday morning after reports of a man brandishing a weapon atop a roof in West Humboldt Park ended early Saturday when officers entered the building and found a man dead, Chicago police said in a release.

About 9:40 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call of a man armed with a gun on a rooftop in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue. When police arrived the man entered the building and refused to exit the property, police said.

SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the scene to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution. Hours later, officers entered the building and discovered a deceased man on the scene, according to the release.

On Thursday, community members in West Humboldt Park had shared concerns about the man after he had been prominently displaying a red and yellow swastika sign from scaffolding atop the building, which is near Orr Academy High School.

As of Saturday morning the deceased man has not been identified.

Police said that there were no other injuries and detectives are still investigating.