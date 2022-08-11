Man found dead in pond in Lebanon

Aug. 10—LEBANON — A man was found dead in a pond at a Lebanon residence on Monday morning, according to preliminary information from the Connecticut State Police Public Information Office.

According to State Police, preliminary information indicates that Monday morning at approximately 10:49 a.m., troopers assigned to Troop K in Colchester were requested to assist the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department at 685 Tobacco Street in Lebanon, where a 75-yearold man was reported to have fallen into a pond.

State Police said responding troopers learned that a neigh- bor had discovered the man unresponsive in the pond.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to State Police.

State Police said the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded and the decedent was transported to their location in Farmington for further examination.

State Police said that no evidence of foul play was found. According to State Police, based upon the initial investigation, the man most likely fell off a lawn mower and into the water while mowing near the pond.

State Police said this incident remains under investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation, State Police said they could not reveal the identity of the deceased man.

Jay Schall, chief of the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, could not be reached for comment for this story.

