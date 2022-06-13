Man found dead in ponding basin in Fresno. Here’s what police know so far

An unidentified man was found dead in a ponding basin in Fresno on Monday afternoon.

It was too early to say if it was a suspicious death, Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said at the scene off the 4200 block of Winery Avenue just north of Ashlan Avenue.

Witnesses spotted the body face down in the water around 3:30 p.m. and called 911.

Police did not have a possible age of the victim. Officers also were not sure how long the body had been inside the ponding basin.

A Fresno Fire Dept. team prepares to recover a body from a ponding basin to the north of Viking Elementary school Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022 in Fresno.