Man found dead on porch of north Minneapolis home

Tim Harlow, Star Tribune
·1 min read

An intruder believed to have been attempting to break into a north Minneapolis home early Monday was found dead on the porch, police said.

The man was not breathing and did not appear to have been shot or stabbed when he was found by officers just after 1 a.m. at a residence on the 1500 block of N. 11th Avenue, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said.

Residents called 911 to report that somebody was trying to break into the house. Officers arrived, found the man and attempted lifesaving measures, Elder said.

The man was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died, Elder said.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and started a death investigation. The crime lab was also sent to the scene.

Residents who lived in the home are cooperating with police, Elder said.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus forces emergency landing of Ryanair flight to arrest exiled journalist on board

    European governments accused Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko of "state terrorism" and "hijacking" after he sent a fighter jet to force a Ryanair flight to make an emergency landing apparently so he could arrest an exiled opposition journalist. The European Union and the US condemned an "utterly unacceptable" attack on civil aviation and Lithuania demanded a Nato response after the flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday afternoon. Minsk airport said the flight was forced to land because of a bomb threat. No bomb was found when the plane was searched, but Belarusian officials took the opportunity to arrest Roman Protasevich, a founder and editor of Nexta, a social media channel that reported on mass protests that broke out last summer against Mr Lukashenko. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said the UK was "alarmed" by Mr Protasevich's detention and the flight diversion. "We are coordinating with our allies. "This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications," he said on Twitter. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck said the aircraft had been "hijacked" in a "reprehensible act of state terrorism" and called for fresh sanctions against Belarus in response.

  • Wild scene unfolds with fans swarming Ocean Course for Mickelson, Koepka final shots

    What did you think of so many people following the leaders so closely on the final hole?

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • The Hurricanes’ big advantage over the Predators in upcoming Game 5? The Caniacs.

    Nashville was energized by its home fans at Bridgestone Arena and rewarded them with two wins in double overtime.

  • Bury Brexit hatchet and seize new opportunities, says CBI

    The CBI says burying the Brexit hatchet and focusing on new opportunities will benefit everyone.

  • Chase Elliott wins rainy Cup race at Circuit of the Americas for milestone Hendrick victory

    NASCAR results: Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at COTA, the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. Kyle Larson finished in second place.

  • Panthers increase BB&T Center capacity to 75 percent for must-win Game 5 vs. Lightning

    The Florida Panthers may play their final game at BB&T Center in the 2020-21 NHL season Monday, but they’ll be doing so in front of the largest indoor crowd for a major sporting event in South Florida since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

  • Republicans don't see Jan. 6 commission as in their 'political interest': Sarah Isgur

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • Global stocks mixed in muted trading, echoing Wall St close

    U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures adding 0.4% to 34,293.0. Vaccinations have gradually started in Japan, for medical professionals and the elderly, and a separate effort to inoculate people at different sites began Monday. Japan's benchmark Nikkei added 0.2% to finish at 28,364.61.

  • 1 dead, at least a dozen others injured after shooting at 'unauthorized' concert in South Carolina, police say

    More than a dozen people were shot during a concert in South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed, police said Sunday.

  • Twenty killed and at least 74 injured in spate of shootings across US over the weekend

    Violence flared in string of deadly incidents from Chicago to Georgia

  • 'Made these girls feel humiliated': Parents voice anger over female students' altered yearbook photos at Florida high school

    A Florida high school is facing criticism from students and parents after a teacher edited girls' yearbook photos to add more clothing.

  • Five year old boy emerges as sole survivor of cable car tragedy after losing entire family in crash

    The sole survivor from Italy’s devastating cable car crash is a boy of five who lost his entire family in the accident. The little boy lost his mother, father, two-year-old brother and grandparents in the tragedy in northern Italy. Investigators are trying to work out what went wrong with the cable car, which plunged about 65ft to the ground as it was approaching the top of a mountain overlooking Lake Maggiore in the northern region of Piedmont. The family, who were Israeli, were among the 14 people who died in the accident. The other victims were all Italian with the exception of a young man of Iranian origin. The Israelis were named as father Amit Biran, 30, who was studying medicine, his wife Tal Peleg-Biran, 26, and their two year old son Tom, who all lived in the Italian city of Pavia. The toddler died after multiple efforts to restart his heart failed, doctors said.

  • ‘No microchip can fit in there’: Why I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine after all

    Toriano Porter was a holdout, but he changed his mind.

  • Tampa Dunkin' manager charged with manslaughter in death of customer

    Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's office released a detailed chronological account of a May 4 incident now receiving national attention and scrutiny.What happened: Corey Pujols was working as manager at the Dunkin' on South 50th Street in Tampa when a regular customer began verbally berating the staff because he was upset about service in the drive-thru line. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Then, per the state attorney's office:Staff told the 77-year-old customer to leave several times, but the man parked his car and entered the store. Pujols told a coworker to call police.The customer approached the counter and continued to argue with Pujols, who remained on the opposite side of the counter, separated by a waist-high swinging door, some six feet from the customer.The customer called Pujols a racial slur. Pujols slowly walked forward through the swinging door and stood face-to-face with the man, with his hands at his sides, and warned the man not to say that again.The man repeated the slur, and Pujols punched him in the jaw, which caused the victim to fall and hit his head. Pujols then slowly walked away.The man died three days later in the hospital.The state attorney charged Pujols with manslaughter; he was originally arrested on a charge of battery on a person older than 65.Manslaughter is intentionally committing an act without lawful justification that causes the death of another person, where the death was not intended.What they're saying: "The victim’s use of racial slurs was highly inflammatory. Inflammatory speech alone, however, does not justify violence," the SAO said in a statement. "Although the victim’s speech was reprehensible, it was legal. While we find the victim’s words repulsive, public safety requires holding Pujols accountable for his actions."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 3 Wuhan lab workers were sick enough to go to the hospital in November 2019, report says, bolstering calls to reconsider the coronavirus lab-leak theory

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology hasn't released raw data or lab records on its work with coronaviruses in bats.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A doctor in Florida who died of COVID-19 left his family a baseball card collection worth $20 million

    Dr. Thomas Newman died of COVID-19 complications in January. His baseball card collection, amassed over 40 years, is worth an estimated $20 million.