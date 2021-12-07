Man found dead in Portsmouth; investigation underway

An investigation is underway Tuesday in Portsmouth after police found a man dead in the Cradock area of the city.

Officers went to the area of Dahlgren Avenue and Ericsson Street just after 1 a.m. in response to what police described as a “gunshot wound incident.” At the scene, they found a man’s body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say how the man died or if he was shot. Officials haven’t released any further information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com