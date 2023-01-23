Man found dead in Portsmouth; police investigating as homicide
Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday night.
Police responded to the 600 block of Newport Avenue, off of High Street, around 6:48 p.m.
The man’s “fatal injury” is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
A spokesperson did not respond to questions about the nature of the injury. No other information has been released.
This is a developing story.
