Man found dead from possible overdose in Bloomington's Switchyard Park

A man found dead at Bloomington's Switchyard Park this past weekend likely died from a drug overdose.

Saturday evening a park custodial worker discovered a man lying on the floor inside a locked stall at the public restroom facility near the park's splash pad.

When Bloomington Police Department officers arrived about 6 p.m., they found the 43-year-old transient man unresponsive and with no pulse.

They administered three doses of Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose, and did CPR until medics arrived, according to a police report. Two empty syringes were recovered near the man's body.

