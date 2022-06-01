Man found dead, possibly stabbed, in Queens apartment

A man was found dead in his Queens apartment on Tuesday, his torso gutted in what appeared to be a gruesome fatal stabbing, police sources said.

Cops found the 35-year-old man’s body about 6 p.m. in an apartment on 40th Road by 100th St. in Corona after worried family members reported they hadn’t heard from him in a while, sources said.

Police have not yet ruled the man’s death a homicide, though investigators believe he was repeatedly stabbed, sources said.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine how the man died, cops said.