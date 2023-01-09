Man found dead in Red River High School parking lot, no foul play suspected

Jan. 8—GRAND FORKS — No foul play is suspected after a man was found dead in a parking lot outside of Red River High School on Sunday morning, Jan. 8.

According to a press release from the Grand Forks Police Department, the adult man was found dead in the parking lot on the southeast side of the school. Police were dispatched to the school around 9:36 a.m. Sunday.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau of the police department was called out to investigate, as well as the UAS team.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time. There is no apparent danger to the public, the release said.

The body was transported to UND Forensics and the GFPD is investigating the death.

The police department received assistance from Altru Ambulance and the Grand Forks Fire Department.