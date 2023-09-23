Man found dead after report of shooting on Fourth Street; Pueblo PD says it’s a homicide

Police are investigating the 21st homicide in the city of Pueblo this year.

Pueblo police had initially responded at 11:12 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of East Fourth Street, Pueblo police said in a Friday evening news release.

At the scene, officers discovered the body of a man lying on the ground who appeared to have been shot. Pueblo police detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Pueblo police have identified a person of interest in the case, who was arrested on other charges, police said in the release.

However, they clarified that the person of interest was not arrested in connection to the homicide and emphasized that the case is still an "active and ongoing investigation."

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County coroner after next of kin is notified.

Police ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at 719-553-2502, or Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-553-3254.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

