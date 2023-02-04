Man found dead in river a day after getting pulled over driving in Madera County

A man who had fled from law enforcement in Oakhurst was found dead hours later and in a river Friday morning.

Maurice Snowden, 32, was stopped by a Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for allegedly making an illegal lane change and almost causing a collision.

During the enforcement stop, the Madera sergeant learned that Snowden had an active warrant out of Mariposa County.

But upon being told he would be taken into custody, Snowden quickly fled from the sergeant by running toward nearby traffic.

Madera County Sheriff deputies searched for Snowden for about an hour before calling off the search for the night due to darkness.

But that same evening, a woman called to report that she received a call from Snowden, who told her that he was lost and in a river,” according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies discovered Snowden’s body around 10 a.m. Friday.

Detectives are investigating the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies, however, don’t believe there were any signs of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-675-7770.