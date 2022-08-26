Man found dead in road possibly died in ‘aggressive dog attack,’ Texas sheriff says

A man found dead in the road was possibly killed in an “aggressive dog attack,” according to a Texas sheriff’s office.

Someone driving home from work spotted the man’s body at about 1:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in Channelview, KTRK reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was lying near a bicycle.

His body looked to have been dragged away from the bike, KHOU reported, and it’s unclear how long he might have been there before he was found.

Authorities say the victim appeared to have “multiple bite marks,” KRIV reported, and at least one dog was likely involved in the suspected mauling.

The man was in his 30s or 40s, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. He has not been publicly identified.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will determine the man’s cause of death, Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Anyone with additional information or surveillance cameras in the area of the 15700 block of Garlang Street is asked to call the homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

Channelview is about 15 miles east of downtown Houston.

Dog wouldn’t let go of owner in attack, so officer shoots it, Pennsylvania police say

Postal carrier mauled by 5 dogs after vehicle breaks down in rural Florida, cops say

Pack of dogs attack and kill 71-year-old man walking to the store, Texas sheriff says