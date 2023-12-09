Man found dead on road west of Santa Fe

Dec. 8—A man was found dead on Thursday morning on a remote road west of Santa Fe.

The man — who appeared to be about 40 years old — was found near 811 Monarch Mountain Mine, where deputies were dispatched at 8:31 a.m., according to a news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

The man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, the release states, though investigators could not determine if the vehicle struck him before or after he died.

The agency is investigating the death, the release states, but based on a preliminary investigation, "there do not appear to be signs of foul play."

An investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy will be performed on the man's body to determine the cause of death, the release says.