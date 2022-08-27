Man found dead in roadway leads to homicide investigation in Ocala

Police said a man was shot to death in Ocala and now they’re looking for leads in the case.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of NW 21st Court and NW 24th Road shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police said they received a phone call about a man who was lying on the roadway and not moving.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the man had been shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Ocala police have not released the name of the 45-year-old victim or said what may have led to the shooting.

Detectives said this is an active case and ask that anyone with tips related to this homicide call 352-369-7000 or dial **TIPS to remain anonymous.

