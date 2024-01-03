Man found dead at Rocky Hollow Park identified. Here’s what to know about the case.

The identity of a man found dead at Rocky Hollow Park in Clay County on Friday, Dec. 22, has been released by authorities.

On Friday around 8:15 a.m., Clay County Parks and Recreation employee found a man’s body near a roadway at Rocky Hollow Park, located at 14812 Old Quarry Road, Excelsior Springs, Sarah Boyd, spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man has been identified as Gildardo H. Carvaja, 53, a resident of Gardner, Kansas, police said.

A suspect, Elena Delcarmen Flores, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Flores is believed to have fled to Mexico. Authorities are working with federal law enforcement to locate her, Boyd said.

Kansas woman charged with murder and abandonment of a man’s body in Clay Co. is on the run