Man found dead in Salinas Riverbed, Paso Robles police say

The body of a Paso Robles man was discovered Saturday in the Salinas Riverbed, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

On Saturday, police responded to a report of a deceased person on the 100 block of the riverbed, the agency said in a news release Tuesday.

There, officers and employees of Paso Robles Emergency Services found the remains of the 36-year-old man, police said.

The man, who police did not name, died from a suspected overdose, the release said.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

The Paso Robles Police Department asks anyone with additional information to call 805-237-6464. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP (7867) or text “SLOTIPS plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).