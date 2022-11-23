Man found dead in Sanford apartment after reports of gunshots, detectives say

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that took place in Sanford on Monday, according to Seminole County’s Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of Petunia Terrace in the Vista Haven Apartment Homes complex.

Deputies said they arrived a little bit before 8:15 a.m., after residents reported hearing gunshots.

Blood and shell casings were found throughout the breezeway of the complex before officers found blood on an apartment door.

A man was found dead inside, according to investigators.

Detectives have no information on the man’s identity or of any possible suspects.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information to contact CrimeLine at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

