Man found dead at Santa Fe ski basin

Sep. 1—Law enforcement responded Wednesday morning to a report of a man who was found dead on a maintenance road at the Santa Fe ski basin.

Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said his office was called to the scene at about 11:47 a.m. following an initial response from New Mexico State Police. Ríos said the man has been identified but declined to disclose his name.

The man went up the ski basin Wednesday with another person, Ríos said, but the two people became separated. By the time his companion found him on a maintenance road on the back side of the ski lifts, Ríos said the man was dead. The other person alerted state police.

The sheriff's office was investigating the scene late Wednesday afternoon, Ríos said. He added, more information on the death will most likely be available Thursday.