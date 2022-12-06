Man found dead Saturday in Longs road. Police actively investigating death as homicide

A man was found dead in the road Saturday in Longs, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

It is not clear who discovered Cole Coleman, but his death is being investigated as a homicide, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

The man was found around 8:30 p.m. near 504 Sandridge Loop and Fort Lane, she added.

Willard said it is likely he died about 5:45 p.m. that day.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating.