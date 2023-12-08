Man found dead in Scioto River is identified

CHILLICOTHE − On Dec. 6 a man was found dead in Scioto River, according to the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4 p.m. a deputy was notified of the possibility of a person entering the Scioto River near East Main Street after being requested for assistance. When on the scene he met with other deputies and patrol units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol who had found clothing around the bank of the river. There was also an impression of a foot in the mud before the water line.

The highway patrol aviation team then located a body near a sandbar before the Charleston Pike Bridge around 4:52 p.m. The deputy then responded to the new location with other first responders, including the Scioto Township EMS and VA Fire Department. It was here an elderly white male, identified as Thomas Danzeisen, was pronounced deceased.

