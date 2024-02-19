Man found dead in Sebring home with gunshot wounds, deputies investigating
SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 61-year-old man dead.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Muriel Avenue in Sebring at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a “no vitals” call.
Inside the home, they found the victim, identified as Darron “Darryl” Taylor, dead with a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information on this death is asked to call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be made with the sheriff’s office’s app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-400-8477.
