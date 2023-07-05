Man found dead in Sheboygan County ditch after hit-and-run, suspect in custody

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN – A man was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being found unresponsive in a ditch in town of Sheboygan after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the county’s Emergency Communications Center received an emergency call reporting the man being found at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the release, the caller reported hearing a loud noise outside and when they went outside to see what happened they found the man in the ditch.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The release said a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in the incident were apprehended.

The sheriff’s office was expected to release more information about the incident Wednesday.

Neither the name of the suspect nor the victim was released Tuesday.

