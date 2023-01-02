Man found dead after shooting at Carmichael apartment complex, Sacramento sheriff says

A man was pronounced dead by authorities Sunday night after being found with a gunshot wound in a Carmichael apartment complex.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the 2800 block of Westwood Lane, a private drive for the Westwood Apartments, around 10:35 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The apartment complex is located along Marconi Avenue, between Root and Walnut avenues.

On the property, deputies located an “unresponsive male subject lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.” Deputies did not say where the incident happened inside the gated complex. Fire personnel would later pronounce the man dead.

Deputies were told that the shooter had fled the scene, but the Sheriff’s Office did not give a description of the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office asked witnesses with information regarding the shooting to call 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once relatives are notified.