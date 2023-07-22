Man found dead after shooting near convenience store, Atlanta police say
A man was found dead after a shooting near a food market in southwest Atlanta on Friday night.
Just before 9 p.m., officers arrived at an address on Oakland Drive in reference to a person shot and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
The shooting happened in the area of Oakland Food Mart.
Police did not release any information about the victim or any potential suspects.
Homicide officials were on the scene on Friday to investigate the incident.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
