Man found dead after shooting report at Logan County home

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in West Liberty Tuesday night.

At approximately 10:38 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it recieved a 911 call indicating a domestic violence incident with a person being shot had taken place in the 2600 block of Myeerah Trail.

Upon deputies arrival, they discovered a 37-year-old man deceased inside of the home. The sheriff’s office did not specify if the man died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies and the Ohio BCI are investigating the shooting.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.